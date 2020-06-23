1210 West 27th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209 29th and Chase
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this renovated and professionally managed, 3 bedroom 1 bath Home. Features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths. **Application can be made online, First Month and security deposit to move in.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 W 27TH ST have any available units?
1210 W 27TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.