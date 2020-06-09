All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1209 NEVA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1209 NEVA ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1209 NEVA ST

1209 Neva Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1209 Neva Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 NEVA ST have any available units?
1209 NEVA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 NEVA ST have?
Some of 1209 NEVA ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 NEVA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1209 NEVA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 NEVA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 NEVA ST is pet friendly.
Does 1209 NEVA ST offer parking?
Yes, 1209 NEVA ST offers parking.
Does 1209 NEVA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 NEVA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 NEVA ST have a pool?
No, 1209 NEVA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1209 NEVA ST have accessible units?
No, 1209 NEVA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 NEVA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 NEVA ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia