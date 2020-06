Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Deal on this CUTE 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath cottage in Jacksonville! This single-story home offers fresh paint and solid flooring throughout, as well as washer and dryer connections and water, sewer, and trash included with the monthly rent. The property has a very large fenced in yard as well as an oversized carport. CALL TODAY, this one will not last long!