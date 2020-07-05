All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12050 Alexandra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12050 Alexandra Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12050 Alexandra Drive

12050 Alexandra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Biscayne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12050 Alexandra Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12050 Alexandra Drive have any available units?
12050 Alexandra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12050 Alexandra Drive have?
Some of 12050 Alexandra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12050 Alexandra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12050 Alexandra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12050 Alexandra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12050 Alexandra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12050 Alexandra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12050 Alexandra Drive offers parking.
Does 12050 Alexandra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12050 Alexandra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12050 Alexandra Drive have a pool?
No, 12050 Alexandra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12050 Alexandra Drive have accessible units?
No, 12050 Alexandra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12050 Alexandra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12050 Alexandra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia