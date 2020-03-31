All apartments in Jacksonville
1205 Sarahs Landing Dr
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

1205 Sarahs Landing Dr

1205 Sarahs Landing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Sarahs Landing Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,526 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr have any available units?
1205 Sarahs Landing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Sarahs Landing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr offer parking?
No, 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr have a pool?
No, 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr have accessible units?
No, 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
