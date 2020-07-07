All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1205 Mayport Landing Cr.

1205 Mayport Landing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Mayport Landing Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Mayport Landing - Nice two bedroom two bath with fenced in back yard.. Close to Mayport, shopping and restaurants.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3688605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. have any available units?
1205 Mayport Landing Cr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Mayport Landing Cr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. offer parking?
No, 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. have a pool?
No, 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. have accessible units?
No, 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Mayport Landing Cr. does not have units with air conditioning.

