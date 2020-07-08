Rent Calculator
1205 MAYER DR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM
1 of 18
1205 MAYER DR
1205 Mayer Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1205 Mayer Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is ready for you to call home! Large corner lot, spacious living area, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Call today for your private showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1205 MAYER DR have any available units?
1205 MAYER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1205 MAYER DR currently offering any rent specials?
1205 MAYER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 MAYER DR pet-friendly?
No, 1205 MAYER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1205 MAYER DR offer parking?
No, 1205 MAYER DR does not offer parking.
Does 1205 MAYER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 MAYER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 MAYER DR have a pool?
No, 1205 MAYER DR does not have a pool.
Does 1205 MAYER DR have accessible units?
No, 1205 MAYER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 MAYER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 MAYER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 MAYER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 MAYER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
