All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12034 FAGUS CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12034 FAGUS CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12034 FAGUS CT

12034 Fagus Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12034 Fagus Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Park Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12034 FAGUS CT have any available units?
12034 FAGUS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12034 FAGUS CT currently offering any rent specials?
12034 FAGUS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12034 FAGUS CT pet-friendly?
No, 12034 FAGUS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12034 FAGUS CT offer parking?
No, 12034 FAGUS CT does not offer parking.
Does 12034 FAGUS CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12034 FAGUS CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12034 FAGUS CT have a pool?
No, 12034 FAGUS CT does not have a pool.
Does 12034 FAGUS CT have accessible units?
No, 12034 FAGUS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12034 FAGUS CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12034 FAGUS CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12034 FAGUS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12034 FAGUS CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia