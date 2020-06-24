Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1203 W 24th St
Last updated April 2 2019 at 4:53 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1203 W 24th St
1203 West 24th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1203 West 24th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Fresh interior paint and new flooring throughout. Carpet in bedrooms. Central heat & air and washer/dryer connections.
To view this home, complete our online application at www.DuvalRents.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1203 W 24th St have any available units?
1203 W 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1203 W 24th St have?
Some of 1203 W 24th St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1203 W 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
1203 W 24th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 W 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 1203 W 24th St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1203 W 24th St offer parking?
No, 1203 W 24th St does not offer parking.
Does 1203 W 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 W 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 W 24th St have a pool?
No, 1203 W 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 1203 W 24th St have accessible units?
No, 1203 W 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 W 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 W 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
