1203 Timber Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Alderman Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice Brick Home in Arlington - Wonderful brick home with all the formal rooms, new paint, bonus room, wood burning fireplace in the huge sunken living room, ceiling fans, large fenced back yard, washer and dryer included.
(RLNE3311894)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1203 Timber Lane have any available units?
1203 Timber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.