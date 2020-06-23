All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

1200 BRETTA ST

1200 Bretta Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Bretta Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Monterey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
RENT INCLUDED WATER, SEWER AND HOA FEE. WALK TO ARLINGTON BOAT RAMP. UNIT LOCATED INSIDE OF FENCE. ALL BEDROOMS UP STAIR.NO CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATED AND TILED. FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN AND WASHER & DRYER TOO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 BRETTA ST have any available units?
1200 BRETTA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 BRETTA ST have?
Some of 1200 BRETTA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 BRETTA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1200 BRETTA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 BRETTA ST pet-friendly?
No, 1200 BRETTA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1200 BRETTA ST offer parking?
No, 1200 BRETTA ST does not offer parking.
Does 1200 BRETTA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 BRETTA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 BRETTA ST have a pool?
No, 1200 BRETTA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1200 BRETTA ST have accessible units?
No, 1200 BRETTA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 BRETTA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 BRETTA ST has units with dishwashers.
