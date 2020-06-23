RENT INCLUDED WATER, SEWER AND HOA FEE. WALK TO ARLINGTON BOAT RAMP. UNIT LOCATED INSIDE OF FENCE. ALL BEDROOMS UP STAIR.NO CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATED AND TILED. FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN AND WASHER & DRYER TOO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1200 BRETTA ST have any available units?
1200 BRETTA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.