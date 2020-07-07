All apartments in Jacksonville
1196 W 26th St
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:28 PM

1196 W 26th St

1196 West 26th Street · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

1196 West 26th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a694bf0018 ----
Welcome home to this freshly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Features fresh paint, brand new carpet, appliances, central heating/air, & more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! FIRST MONTH FREE WITH FULL DEPOSIT PAID BY 4/15!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1196 W 26th St have any available units?
1196 W 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1196 W 26th St have?
Some of 1196 W 26th St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1196 W 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
1196 W 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1196 W 26th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1196 W 26th St is pet friendly.
Does 1196 W 26th St offer parking?
No, 1196 W 26th St does not offer parking.
Does 1196 W 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1196 W 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1196 W 26th St have a pool?
No, 1196 W 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 1196 W 26th St have accessible units?
No, 1196 W 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1196 W 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1196 W 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.

