Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11947 Pequots Lane
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11947 Pequots Lane
11947 Pequots Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
11947 Pequots Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location - Sep dining room, kitchen also has space for table, bedrooms are carpet, Spacious yard. Great location, close to St Johns town center. One car garage.
(RLNE5169219)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11947 Pequots Lane have any available units?
11947 Pequots Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 11947 Pequots Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11947 Pequots Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11947 Pequots Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11947 Pequots Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11947 Pequots Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11947 Pequots Lane offers parking.
Does 11947 Pequots Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11947 Pequots Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11947 Pequots Lane have a pool?
No, 11947 Pequots Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11947 Pequots Lane have accessible units?
No, 11947 Pequots Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11947 Pequots Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11947 Pequots Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11947 Pequots Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11947 Pequots Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
