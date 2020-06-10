All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11880 Lake Bend Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11880 Lake Bend Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11880 Lake Bend Circle

11880 Lake Bend Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11880 Lake Bend Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11880 Lake Bend Circle have any available units?
11880 Lake Bend Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11880 Lake Bend Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11880 Lake Bend Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11880 Lake Bend Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11880 Lake Bend Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11880 Lake Bend Circle offer parking?
No, 11880 Lake Bend Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11880 Lake Bend Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11880 Lake Bend Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11880 Lake Bend Circle have a pool?
No, 11880 Lake Bend Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11880 Lake Bend Circle have accessible units?
No, 11880 Lake Bend Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11880 Lake Bend Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11880 Lake Bend Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11880 Lake Bend Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11880 Lake Bend Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia