All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11866 South Narrow Oak Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:04 AM

11866 South Narrow Oak Lane

11866 Narrow Oak Ln S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11866 Narrow Oak Ln S, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane have any available units?
11866 South Narrow Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11866 South Narrow Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11866 South Narrow Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia