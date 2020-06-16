Rent Calculator
11864 Templeton Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM
11864 Templeton Road
11864 Templeton Road
Location
11864 Templeton Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Convenient location, community pool and more. Corner lot property with fenced yard. Multiple upgrades. Travertine tile and wood floors. NO CARPET!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11864 Templeton Road have any available units?
11864 Templeton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11864 Templeton Road have?
Some of 11864 Templeton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11864 Templeton Road currently offering any rent specials?
11864 Templeton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11864 Templeton Road pet-friendly?
No, 11864 Templeton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11864 Templeton Road offer parking?
No, 11864 Templeton Road does not offer parking.
Does 11864 Templeton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11864 Templeton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11864 Templeton Road have a pool?
Yes, 11864 Templeton Road has a pool.
Does 11864 Templeton Road have accessible units?
No, 11864 Templeton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11864 Templeton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11864 Templeton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
