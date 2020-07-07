All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

11858 Lake Bend Cir

11858 Lake Bend Cir · No Longer Available
Location

11858 Lake Bend Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dcecd97053 ---- Beautiful spacious townhouse. This roomy townhouse is move in ready. Peaceful and beautiful Lake Bend Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir have any available units?
11858 Lake Bend Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11858 Lake Bend Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11858 Lake Bend Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11858 Lake Bend Cir pet-friendly?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir offer parking?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir does not offer parking.
Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir have a pool?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir have accessible units?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

