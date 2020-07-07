Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11858 Lake Bend Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11858 Lake Bend Cir
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:55 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11858 Lake Bend Cir
11858 Lake Bend Cir
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11858 Lake Bend Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dcecd97053 ---- Beautiful spacious townhouse. This roomy townhouse is move in ready. Peaceful and beautiful Lake Bend Circle.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir have any available units?
11858 Lake Bend Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 11858 Lake Bend Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11858 Lake Bend Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11858 Lake Bend Cir pet-friendly?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir offer parking?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir does not offer parking.
Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir have a pool?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir have accessible units?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11858 Lake Bend Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 11858 Lake Bend Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia