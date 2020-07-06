Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11827 COLLINS CREEK DR
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11827 COLLINS CREEK DR
11827 Collins Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Greenland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11827 Collins Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Roomy two story home with large eat in kitchen. Family room with hard wood floors and fireplace. Florida room.. Separate dining room and formal living room. Huge master with sitting room or office.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR have any available units?
11827 COLLINS CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR have?
Some of 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
11827 COLLINS CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11827 COLLINS CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia