11805 SILVER HILL DR
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 AM

11805 SILVER HILL DR

11805 Silver Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11805 Silver Hill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11805 SILVER HILL DR have any available units?
11805 SILVER HILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11805 SILVER HILL DR have?
Some of 11805 SILVER HILL DR's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11805 SILVER HILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
11805 SILVER HILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11805 SILVER HILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 11805 SILVER HILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11805 SILVER HILL DR offer parking?
No, 11805 SILVER HILL DR does not offer parking.
Does 11805 SILVER HILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11805 SILVER HILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11805 SILVER HILL DR have a pool?
No, 11805 SILVER HILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 11805 SILVER HILL DR have accessible units?
No, 11805 SILVER HILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11805 SILVER HILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11805 SILVER HILL DR has units with dishwashers.
