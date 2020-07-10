Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1178 DAWN CREEK CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1178 DAWN CREEK CT
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:39 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1178 DAWN CREEK CT
1178 Dawn Creek Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1178 Dawn Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 story home on tree lined street. Freshly painted. 2 car garage. Convenient location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1178 DAWN CREEK CT have any available units?
1178 DAWN CREEK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1178 DAWN CREEK CT have?
Some of 1178 DAWN CREEK CT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1178 DAWN CREEK CT currently offering any rent specials?
1178 DAWN CREEK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1178 DAWN CREEK CT pet-friendly?
No, 1178 DAWN CREEK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1178 DAWN CREEK CT offer parking?
Yes, 1178 DAWN CREEK CT offers parking.
Does 1178 DAWN CREEK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1178 DAWN CREEK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1178 DAWN CREEK CT have a pool?
No, 1178 DAWN CREEK CT does not have a pool.
Does 1178 DAWN CREEK CT have accessible units?
No, 1178 DAWN CREEK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1178 DAWN CREEK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1178 DAWN CREEK CT has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with Parking
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia