All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11751 Marsh Elder Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11751 Marsh Elder Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 4:26 PM

11751 Marsh Elder Drive

11751 Marsh Elder Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11751 Marsh Elder Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11751 Marsh Elder Drive have any available units?
11751 Marsh Elder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11751 Marsh Elder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11751 Marsh Elder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11751 Marsh Elder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11751 Marsh Elder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11751 Marsh Elder Drive offer parking?
No, 11751 Marsh Elder Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11751 Marsh Elder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11751 Marsh Elder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11751 Marsh Elder Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11751 Marsh Elder Drive has a pool.
Does 11751 Marsh Elder Drive have accessible units?
No, 11751 Marsh Elder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11751 Marsh Elder Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11751 Marsh Elder Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11751 Marsh Elder Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11751 Marsh Elder Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia