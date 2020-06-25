All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

11751 ALEXANDRA DR

11751 Alexandra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11751 Alexandra Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Great home with tranquil lake front view. Open living room and kitchen area. Large screened custom wood finished porch with paver decking flowing out to open paver patio. Metal fence enclosing the back yard. Tile floors for easy care. Custom cabinets storage in large walk in pantry. Built-in kitchen wine rack. Owner is including full lawn care . All appliances except washer dryer are provided. Community pool amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11751 ALEXANDRA DR have any available units?
11751 ALEXANDRA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11751 ALEXANDRA DR have?
Some of 11751 ALEXANDRA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11751 ALEXANDRA DR currently offering any rent specials?
11751 ALEXANDRA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11751 ALEXANDRA DR pet-friendly?
No, 11751 ALEXANDRA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11751 ALEXANDRA DR offer parking?
No, 11751 ALEXANDRA DR does not offer parking.
Does 11751 ALEXANDRA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11751 ALEXANDRA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11751 ALEXANDRA DR have a pool?
Yes, 11751 ALEXANDRA DR has a pool.
Does 11751 ALEXANDRA DR have accessible units?
No, 11751 ALEXANDRA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11751 ALEXANDRA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11751 ALEXANDRA DR has units with dishwashers.
