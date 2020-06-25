11751 ALEXANDRA DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great home with tranquil lake front view. Open living room and kitchen area. Large screened custom wood finished porch with paver decking flowing out to open paver patio. Metal fence enclosing the back yard. Tile floors for easy care. Custom cabinets storage in large walk in pantry. Built-in kitchen wine rack. Owner is including full lawn care . All appliances except washer dryer are provided. Community pool amenities.