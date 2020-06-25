11751 ALEXANDRA DR

11751 Alexandra Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Biscayne
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great home with tranquil lake front view. Open living room and kitchen area. Large screened custom wood finished porch with paver decking flowing out to open paver patio. Metal fence enclosing the back yard. Tile floors for easy care. Custom cabinets storage in large walk in pantry. Built-in kitchen wine rack. Owner is including full lawn care . All appliances except washer dryer are provided. Community pool amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
