Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:30 AM

11735 Dunes Way Drive North

11735 Dunes Way Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

11735 Dunes Way Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms/ 2 story townhome
•Each bedroom has its own bathroom
•Half bath downstairs for guest
•New cabinets and counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms
•Kitchen features new cabinets, counter tops, stainless appliances with plenty of storage
•Spacious kitchen open to living/dining area
•Wood burning corner stone fireplace
•Laundry room located inside with appliance hook up, washer and dryer not included
•Fenced backyard with large covered patio
•Close to shopping, restaurants & I-295

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11735 Dunes Way Drive North have any available units?
11735 Dunes Way Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11735 Dunes Way Drive North have?
Some of 11735 Dunes Way Drive North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11735 Dunes Way Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
11735 Dunes Way Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11735 Dunes Way Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 11735 Dunes Way Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 11735 Dunes Way Drive North offer parking?
No, 11735 Dunes Way Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 11735 Dunes Way Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11735 Dunes Way Drive North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11735 Dunes Way Drive North have a pool?
No, 11735 Dunes Way Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 11735 Dunes Way Drive North have accessible units?
No, 11735 Dunes Way Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 11735 Dunes Way Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11735 Dunes Way Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
