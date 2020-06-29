Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr
11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
townhome for rent - 3 bedroom 2 bath with 1 car garage
(RLNE2243333)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr have any available units?
11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr offers parking.
Does 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr have a pool?
No, 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr have accessible units?
No, 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11723 Fort Caroline Lakes Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
