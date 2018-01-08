Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1170 East 14th Street - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1170 East 14th Street - B
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1170 East 14th Street - B
1170 East 14th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1170 East 14th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phoenix
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This is an apartment. The Apartment is upstairs.
Section 8 Okay
K-2: John Love Elementary
3-5: Susie E Tolbert Elementary
6-8: Matthew Gilbert Middle
9-12: William M Raines High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1170 East 14th Street - B have any available units?
1170 East 14th Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1170 East 14th Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
1170 East 14th Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 East 14th Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 1170 East 14th Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1170 East 14th Street - B offer parking?
No, 1170 East 14th Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 1170 East 14th Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 East 14th Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 East 14th Street - B have a pool?
No, 1170 East 14th Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 1170 East 14th Street - B have accessible units?
No, 1170 East 14th Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 East 14th Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 East 14th Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 East 14th Street - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1170 East 14th Street - B does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia