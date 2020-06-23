All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11695 TANAGER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11695 TANAGER DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11695 TANAGER DR

11695 Tanager Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11695 Tanager Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRESHLY PAINTED EXTERIOR , INTERIOR AND GARAGE. PORCELAIN TILED 24X24, 24X12 ENTIRE FLOOR AND BASEBOARD, REPLACED ALL NEW VANITIES, MIRRORS AND TOILETS. GLASS ENCLOSURE FLORIDA ROOM TILED, NEW PRIVACy FENCED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11695 TANAGER DR have any available units?
11695 TANAGER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11695 TANAGER DR have?
Some of 11695 TANAGER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11695 TANAGER DR currently offering any rent specials?
11695 TANAGER DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11695 TANAGER DR pet-friendly?
No, 11695 TANAGER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11695 TANAGER DR offer parking?
Yes, 11695 TANAGER DR does offer parking.
Does 11695 TANAGER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11695 TANAGER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11695 TANAGER DR have a pool?
No, 11695 TANAGER DR does not have a pool.
Does 11695 TANAGER DR have accessible units?
No, 11695 TANAGER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11695 TANAGER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11695 TANAGER DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia