11693 HICKORY OAK DR
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:39 PM

11693 HICKORY OAK DR

11693 Hickory Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11693 Hickory Oak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Oceanway home has been well maintained from the floor up. It has newer appliances, cabinets, and new carpet. A must See. Pictures coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11693 HICKORY OAK DR have any available units?
11693 HICKORY OAK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11693 HICKORY OAK DR have?
Some of 11693 HICKORY OAK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11693 HICKORY OAK DR currently offering any rent specials?
11693 HICKORY OAK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11693 HICKORY OAK DR pet-friendly?
No, 11693 HICKORY OAK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11693 HICKORY OAK DR offer parking?
Yes, 11693 HICKORY OAK DR offers parking.
Does 11693 HICKORY OAK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11693 HICKORY OAK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11693 HICKORY OAK DR have a pool?
No, 11693 HICKORY OAK DR does not have a pool.
Does 11693 HICKORY OAK DR have accessible units?
No, 11693 HICKORY OAK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11693 HICKORY OAK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11693 HICKORY OAK DR has units with dishwashers.

