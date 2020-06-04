All apartments in Jacksonville
11660 Jackman Cove Lane

11660 Jackman Cove Lane · (904) 274-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11660 Jackman Cove Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11660 Jackman Cove Lane have any available units?
11660 Jackman Cove Lane has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11660 Jackman Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11660 Jackman Cove Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11660 Jackman Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11660 Jackman Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11660 Jackman Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 11660 Jackman Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11660 Jackman Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11660 Jackman Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11660 Jackman Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 11660 Jackman Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11660 Jackman Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 11660 Jackman Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11660 Jackman Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11660 Jackman Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11660 Jackman Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11660 Jackman Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
