All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11631 Gwynford Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11631 Gwynford Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:15 PM

11631 Gwynford Lane

11631 Gwynford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Loretto
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11631 Gwynford Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11631 Gwynford Lane have any available units?
11631 Gwynford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11631 Gwynford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11631 Gwynford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11631 Gwynford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11631 Gwynford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11631 Gwynford Lane offer parking?
No, 11631 Gwynford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11631 Gwynford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11631 Gwynford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11631 Gwynford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11631 Gwynford Lane has a pool.
Does 11631 Gwynford Lane have accessible units?
No, 11631 Gwynford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11631 Gwynford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11631 Gwynford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11631 Gwynford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11631 Gwynford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia