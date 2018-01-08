All apartments in Jacksonville
11628 Tyndel Creek Ln
11628 Tyndel Creek Ln

11628 Tyndel Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11628 Tyndel Creek Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mandarin Home - Property Id: 264496

Single family home in Loretto area of Mandarin. Tile and wood floors with screened patio and fenced back yard with storage area. 2 car garage. Washer and dryer hookup. See Zillow for pictures.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264496
Property Id 264496

(RLNE5717279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln have any available units?
11628 Tyndel Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln have?
Some of 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11628 Tyndel Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln offers parking.
Does 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11628 Tyndel Creek Ln has units with dishwashers.

