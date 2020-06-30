All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11621 Kings Ridge Court North
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:34 PM

11621 Kings Ridge Court North

11621 Kings Ridge Court North · No Longer Available
Location

11621 Kings Ridge Court North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11621 Kings Ridge Court North have any available units?
11621 Kings Ridge Court North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11621 Kings Ridge Court North currently offering any rent specials?
11621 Kings Ridge Court North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11621 Kings Ridge Court North pet-friendly?
Yes, 11621 Kings Ridge Court North is pet friendly.
Does 11621 Kings Ridge Court North offer parking?
No, 11621 Kings Ridge Court North does not offer parking.
Does 11621 Kings Ridge Court North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11621 Kings Ridge Court North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11621 Kings Ridge Court North have a pool?
Yes, 11621 Kings Ridge Court North has a pool.
Does 11621 Kings Ridge Court North have accessible units?
No, 11621 Kings Ridge Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 11621 Kings Ridge Court North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11621 Kings Ridge Court North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11621 Kings Ridge Court North have units with air conditioning?
No, 11621 Kings Ridge Court North does not have units with air conditioning.

