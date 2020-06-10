Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
/
11621 HICKORY OAK DR
11621 HICKORY OAK DR
11621 Hickory Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
11621 Hickory Oak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
carpet
range
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Nice end unit 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath end-unit townhouse. New carpet and paint throughout. Screened patio. Convenient to I 295 and I 95. Microwave and dishwasher will be replaced.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 11621 HICKORY OAK DR have any available units?
11621 HICKORY OAK DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11621 HICKORY OAK DR have?
Some of 11621 HICKORY OAK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11621 HICKORY OAK DR currently offering any rent specials?
11621 HICKORY OAK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11621 HICKORY OAK DR pet-friendly?
No, 11621 HICKORY OAK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11621 HICKORY OAK DR offer parking?
No, 11621 HICKORY OAK DR does not offer parking.
Does 11621 HICKORY OAK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11621 HICKORY OAK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11621 HICKORY OAK DR have a pool?
No, 11621 HICKORY OAK DR does not have a pool.
Does 11621 HICKORY OAK DR have accessible units?
No, 11621 HICKORY OAK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11621 HICKORY OAK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11621 HICKORY OAK DR has units with dishwashers.
