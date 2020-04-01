All apartments in Jacksonville
11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W
11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W

11614 Wandering Pines Trail West · No Longer Available
Location

11614 Wandering Pines Trail West, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home is NEWLY RENOVATED! New Floors, Fixtures and New Stainless Steel Appliances. Open floor plan and a huge fully fenced backyard. This home is ready to be enjoyed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W have any available units?
11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W have?
Some of 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W currently offering any rent specials?
11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W pet-friendly?
No, 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W offer parking?
No, 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W does not offer parking.
Does 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W have a pool?
No, 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W does not have a pool.
Does 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W have accessible units?
No, 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W does not have accessible units.
Does 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11614 WANDERING PINES TRL W has units with dishwashers.
