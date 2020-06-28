116 West 7th Street

Amenities
Spacious and charming 2 bedroom apartment located on the ground floor of a historic duplex, available now. With hardwood floors, a butler's pantry and Washer and Dryer included
Contact us today to make arrangements to see this charming two bedroom, one bath apartment in a lovely historic duplex. The apartment boasts lot's of space, large closets, a spacious kitchen, and plenty of storage. A short walk from Crispy's, Hyperion, Main and 6th, and more, the location is the heart of the historic district and can't be beat