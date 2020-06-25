All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 14 2019 at 2:12 PM

11595 Oak Lawn Road

11595 Oaklawn Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11595 Oaklawn Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11595 Oak Lawn Road have any available units?
11595 Oak Lawn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11595 Oak Lawn Road currently offering any rent specials?
11595 Oak Lawn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11595 Oak Lawn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11595 Oak Lawn Road is pet friendly.
Does 11595 Oak Lawn Road offer parking?
No, 11595 Oak Lawn Road does not offer parking.
Does 11595 Oak Lawn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11595 Oak Lawn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11595 Oak Lawn Road have a pool?
Yes, 11595 Oak Lawn Road has a pool.
Does 11595 Oak Lawn Road have accessible units?
No, 11595 Oak Lawn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11595 Oak Lawn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11595 Oak Lawn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11595 Oak Lawn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11595 Oak Lawn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
