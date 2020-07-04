Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11591 HICKORY OAK DR.
11591 HICKORY OAK DR
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM
1 of 14
11591 HICKORY OAK DR
11591 Hickory Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11591 Hickory Oak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
This Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Oceanway home has been well maintained from the floor up. It has newer appliances, cabinets, Granite Counter tops and a screened back porch. A must See.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11591 HICKORY OAK DR have any available units?
11591 HICKORY OAK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11591 HICKORY OAK DR have?
Some of 11591 HICKORY OAK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11591 HICKORY OAK DR currently offering any rent specials?
11591 HICKORY OAK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11591 HICKORY OAK DR pet-friendly?
No, 11591 HICKORY OAK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11591 HICKORY OAK DR offer parking?
No, 11591 HICKORY OAK DR does not offer parking.
Does 11591 HICKORY OAK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11591 HICKORY OAK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11591 HICKORY OAK DR have a pool?
No, 11591 HICKORY OAK DR does not have a pool.
Does 11591 HICKORY OAK DR have accessible units?
No, 11591 HICKORY OAK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11591 HICKORY OAK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11591 HICKORY OAK DR has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
