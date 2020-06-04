Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11589 Hickory Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11589 Hickory Oak Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11589 Hickory Oak Drive
11589 Hickory Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11589 Hickory Oak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
PATIO/ PAWN IN BACK OF HOUSE LOFT UPSTAIRS MASTER BED ROOM LARGE, OTHER BEDROOMS NICE SIZES
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11589 Hickory Oak Drive have any available units?
11589 Hickory Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11589 Hickory Oak Drive have?
Some of 11589 Hickory Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11589 Hickory Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11589 Hickory Oak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11589 Hickory Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11589 Hickory Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11589 Hickory Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11589 Hickory Oak Drive does offer parking.
Does 11589 Hickory Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11589 Hickory Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11589 Hickory Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 11589 Hickory Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11589 Hickory Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 11589 Hickory Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11589 Hickory Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11589 Hickory Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia