11581 MCCORMICK RD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely Townhome available for that meticulous tenant.One bedroom one bath down,2 bedroom/2 baths up. Spacious family Rm. with stone FP, open kitchen. Even your own fenced private back yard.