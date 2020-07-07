1158 Denaud St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a312ac4060 ---- Cute two-bedroom, one-bathroom triplex unit with new flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer/dryer, and lawn care included! Have a look today! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.