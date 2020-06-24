Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1156 E 15th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1156 E 15th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1156 E 15th St
1156 15th St E
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1156 15th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phoenix
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Section 8 Okay!
Deposit: $800.00
New flooring, fresh paint and more! Come see it today, SECTION 8 OK!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1156 E 15th St have any available units?
1156 E 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1156 E 15th St have?
Some of 1156 E 15th St's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1156 E 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
1156 E 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 E 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 1156 E 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1156 E 15th St offer parking?
No, 1156 E 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 1156 E 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 E 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 E 15th St have a pool?
No, 1156 E 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 1156 E 15th St have accessible units?
No, 1156 E 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 E 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 E 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia