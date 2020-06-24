All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019

1156 E 15th St

1156 15th St E · No Longer Available
Location

1156 15th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phoenix

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Section 8 Okay!

Deposit: $800.00
New flooring, fresh paint and more! Come see it today, SECTION 8 OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 E 15th St have any available units?
1156 E 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 E 15th St have?
Some of 1156 E 15th St's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 E 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
1156 E 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 E 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 1156 E 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1156 E 15th St offer parking?
No, 1156 E 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 1156 E 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 E 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 E 15th St have a pool?
No, 1156 E 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 1156 E 15th St have accessible units?
No, 1156 E 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 E 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 E 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
