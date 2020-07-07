All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

1156 Denaud St

1156 Denaud Street · No Longer Available
Location

1156 Denaud Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9adcda4023 ----
-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals.
-Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable.
-Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent.
-All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years.
-After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form.
-Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent.
-Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent.
-Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in.
-One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 Denaud St have any available units?
1156 Denaud St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1156 Denaud St currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Denaud St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Denaud St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1156 Denaud St is pet friendly.
Does 1156 Denaud St offer parking?
No, 1156 Denaud St does not offer parking.
Does 1156 Denaud St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 Denaud St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Denaud St have a pool?
No, 1156 Denaud St does not have a pool.
Does 1156 Denaud St have accessible units?
No, 1156 Denaud St does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Denaud St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 Denaud St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1156 Denaud St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1156 Denaud St does not have units with air conditioning.

