All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11523 Citrus Cove Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11523 Citrus Cove Court
Last updated April 2 2020 at 1:23 AM

11523 Citrus Cove Court

11523 Citrus Cove Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11523 Citrus Cove Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11523 Citrus Cove Court have any available units?
11523 Citrus Cove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11523 Citrus Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
11523 Citrus Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11523 Citrus Cove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11523 Citrus Cove Court is pet friendly.
Does 11523 Citrus Cove Court offer parking?
No, 11523 Citrus Cove Court does not offer parking.
Does 11523 Citrus Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11523 Citrus Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11523 Citrus Cove Court have a pool?
Yes, 11523 Citrus Cove Court has a pool.
Does 11523 Citrus Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 11523 Citrus Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11523 Citrus Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11523 Citrus Cove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11523 Citrus Cove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11523 Citrus Cove Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia