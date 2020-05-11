Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD.
11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:11 PM
1 of 12
11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD
11517 Rolling River Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11517 Rolling River Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Forest Trails
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD have any available units?
11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD have?
Some of 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD offer parking?
No, 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD have a pool?
No, 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD have accessible units?
No, 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11517 ROLLING RIVER BLVD has units with dishwashers.
