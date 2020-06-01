All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11514 Harlan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11514 Harlan Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 8:04 PM

11514 Harlan Drive

11514 Harlan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11514 Harlan Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Mateo

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,392 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11514 Harlan Drive have any available units?
11514 Harlan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11514 Harlan Drive have?
Some of 11514 Harlan Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11514 Harlan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11514 Harlan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11514 Harlan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11514 Harlan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11514 Harlan Drive offer parking?
No, 11514 Harlan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11514 Harlan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11514 Harlan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11514 Harlan Drive have a pool?
No, 11514 Harlan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11514 Harlan Drive have accessible units?
No, 11514 Harlan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11514 Harlan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11514 Harlan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia