1151 Randolph St

Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Nice Carpet and laminate flooring, cute kitchen with tile countertops and backsplash, and fully fenced in backyard! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.