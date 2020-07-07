All apartments in Jacksonville
1151 Randolph St

1151 Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

1151 Randolph Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66e5a2d07a ---- Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Nice Carpet and laminate flooring, cute kitchen with tile countertops and backsplash, and fully fenced in backyard! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Randolph St have any available units?
1151 Randolph St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1151 Randolph St currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Randolph St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Randolph St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 Randolph St is pet friendly.
Does 1151 Randolph St offer parking?
No, 1151 Randolph St does not offer parking.
Does 1151 Randolph St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 Randolph St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Randolph St have a pool?
No, 1151 Randolph St does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Randolph St have accessible units?
No, 1151 Randolph St does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Randolph St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 Randolph St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 Randolph St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1151 Randolph St does not have units with air conditioning.

