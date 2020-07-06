All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11508 Birch Forest Circle East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11508 Birch Forest Circle East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11508 Birch Forest Circle East

11508 Birch Forest Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Biscayne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11508 Birch Forest Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11508 Birch Forest Circle East have any available units?
11508 Birch Forest Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11508 Birch Forest Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
11508 Birch Forest Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11508 Birch Forest Circle East pet-friendly?
No, 11508 Birch Forest Circle East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11508 Birch Forest Circle East offer parking?
No, 11508 Birch Forest Circle East does not offer parking.
Does 11508 Birch Forest Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11508 Birch Forest Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11508 Birch Forest Circle East have a pool?
No, 11508 Birch Forest Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 11508 Birch Forest Circle East have accessible units?
No, 11508 Birch Forest Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 11508 Birch Forest Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 11508 Birch Forest Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11508 Birch Forest Circle East have units with air conditioning?
No, 11508 Birch Forest Circle East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia