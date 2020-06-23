All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11503 LORENCE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11503 LORENCE AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11503 LORENCE AVE

11503 Lorence Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11503 Lorence Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11503 LORENCE AVE have any available units?
11503 LORENCE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11503 LORENCE AVE have?
Some of 11503 LORENCE AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11503 LORENCE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
11503 LORENCE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11503 LORENCE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11503 LORENCE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 11503 LORENCE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 11503 LORENCE AVE does offer parking.
Does 11503 LORENCE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11503 LORENCE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11503 LORENCE AVE have a pool?
No, 11503 LORENCE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 11503 LORENCE AVE have accessible units?
No, 11503 LORENCE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11503 LORENCE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11503 LORENCE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia