All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11490 Summer Bird Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11490 Summer Bird Court
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

11490 Summer Bird Court

11490 Summer Bird Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11490 Summer Bird Court, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11490 Summer Bird Court have any available units?
11490 Summer Bird Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11490 Summer Bird Court currently offering any rent specials?
11490 Summer Bird Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11490 Summer Bird Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11490 Summer Bird Court is pet friendly.
Does 11490 Summer Bird Court offer parking?
No, 11490 Summer Bird Court does not offer parking.
Does 11490 Summer Bird Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11490 Summer Bird Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11490 Summer Bird Court have a pool?
Yes, 11490 Summer Bird Court has a pool.
Does 11490 Summer Bird Court have accessible units?
No, 11490 Summer Bird Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11490 Summer Bird Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11490 Summer Bird Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11490 Summer Bird Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11490 Summer Bird Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia