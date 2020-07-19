All apartments in Jacksonville
11471 Kimberly Forest Drive
11471 Kimberly Forest Drive

11471 Kimberly Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11471 Kimberly Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,292 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5914970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive have any available units?
11471 Kimberly Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive have?
Some of 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11471 Kimberly Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11471 Kimberly Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
