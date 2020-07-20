Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11466 Vidalia Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11466 Vidalia Court
11466 Vidalia Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
11466 Vidalia Court, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Quite two bedroom two and a half bath. High ceilings, very spacious. Pond in back. centrally located near schools, shopping and I295.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11466 Vidalia Court have any available units?
11466 Vidalia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 11466 Vidalia Court currently offering any rent specials?
11466 Vidalia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11466 Vidalia Court pet-friendly?
No, 11466 Vidalia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11466 Vidalia Court offer parking?
No, 11466 Vidalia Court does not offer parking.
Does 11466 Vidalia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11466 Vidalia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11466 Vidalia Court have a pool?
No, 11466 Vidalia Court does not have a pool.
Does 11466 Vidalia Court have accessible units?
No, 11466 Vidalia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11466 Vidalia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11466 Vidalia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11466 Vidalia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11466 Vidalia Court does not have units with air conditioning.
